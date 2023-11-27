‘Having more choices is often paralyzing.’ Woman Shows How Trader Joe’s Make So Much Money With So Few Product Options
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhhh, Trader Joe’s.
I’m personally a huge fan of the grocery chain…except for the parking lots.
If you know, you know.
But this story is NOT about Trader Joe’s parking lots.
It comes to us from a woman named Nicole who told viewers how the grocery store chain tricks its customers into buying more items at its store.
Nicole said, “Trader Joe’s rejects a lot of core business practices of average grocery stores” and that even though they go against the grain, the company’s revenue was $13.3 billion in 2022.
Nicole pointed out that Trader Joe’s does a lot of things differently than other grocery store chains but that it is so successful because its business model is “based around heavily investing in customer experience.”
Nicole also said the layout of the store makes customers feel like they’re shopping in a local market as opposed to a huge megastore and she added that Trader Joe’s eliminates the “Paradox of Choice,” referring to a box by a psychologist named Barry Schwartz.
Nicole said, “To summarize: having too many options is not always a good thing. To customers, having more choices is often paralyzing rather than liberating.”
Nicole continued, “When confronted with too many product options, [customers] may get overwhelmed and experience choice overload.”
She also said that Trader Joe’s doesn’t have freezer doors and other barriers in its stores and this makes browsing through different items easier for customers.
