He Can’t Stand His Wife’s Constant Baby Talk, So He Leaves Her At A Restaurant By Herself. Was He Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for leaving my wife by herself when she talks in a cringy manner.
“Ever since we (27) had a baby, my wife had been talking like a baby herself.
Rather than teaching the baby to talk like a person, it’s as if my wife’s language has become baby-like. She would make noises in between conversations like “Bo-dee-bo-dee-chooop” and “Awowo-fwatata”, even when talking with adults.
This is especially embarrassing when I am with her in public places, when she talks like that to complete strangers.
I have been telling nicely to her to not do that but she would just laugh it off, totally oblivious to how people around us stare whenever she talk like a baby. I have to point out that she is not in the spectrum, just a crazy new mum, in fact too crazy sometimes.
It was a day off for us when we have my parents babysitting the baby and we finally have some time by ourselves. We went out for dinner and she done it again, talking to the waiter, something like this:
“Yippy thanks ya-ha-ha-hah. Owoyoyaya by the way can you give us an extra plate for this?”
Seeing how the waiter staring at her as if she is some kind of mentally challenged.
I rolled my eyes and told her: “I am taking a break today and don’t need another baby who cannot even talk properly to look after. Please excuse me.”
Then I left the restaurant without her. I don’t know what occurred to me but I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I guess it kinda just snapped.
AITA?”
