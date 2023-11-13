November 13, 2023 at 5:18 am

‘I cried for days after we found out.’ Mom With Three Girls Shows How Disappointed She Was With Female Gender Reveal

by Matthew Gilligan

Gender reveal celebrations can go a few different ways and it’s always pretty telling if a mom or a dad doesn’t react in a positive way.

That’s what happened when a gender reveal video went viral and a mom who already had three daughters did not hold back about how she felt.

The video showed mom, dad, and their three little girls waiting to learn the gender of their newest baby, whose gender would be revealed by blue or pink smoke coming out of a pumpkin.

The text overlay reads, “After three girls, baby No. 4 was a…”.

And then…the pink smoke.

There were mixed reactions as one child jumped around because she was happy, dad looked pretty shocked, and all mom could do was slump over.

A voice heard off camera said, “Let’s go girl gang.”

But there was a happy ending!

The video’s caption reads, “Gender disappointment is real so dont judge us, little did we know our nellie would complete our family & we couldn’t be happier to be raising our 4 daughters! Couldn’t imagine life without that sweet girl.”

Awwwwww…

Take a look at the video.

Gender disappointment is real so dont judge us, little did we know our nellie would complete our family & we couldnt be happier to be raising our 4 daughters! Couldnt imagine life without that sweet girl #girlgang #fourdaughters #girlmom #sahm #pumkinhead #thisishalloween #fall #genderreveal #daughters

Here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer said it best!

Another individual made a good point…

And this person said her feelings are valid.

What a beautiful family!

I think the new kiddo will fit right in!

