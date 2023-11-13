‘I cried for days after we found out.’ Mom With Three Girls Shows How Disappointed She Was With Female Gender Reveal
Gender reveal celebrations can go a few different ways and it’s always pretty telling if a mom or a dad doesn’t react in a positive way.
That’s what happened when a gender reveal video went viral and a mom who already had three daughters did not hold back about how she felt.
The video showed mom, dad, and their three little girls waiting to learn the gender of their newest baby, whose gender would be revealed by blue or pink smoke coming out of a pumpkin.
The text overlay reads, “After three girls, baby No. 4 was a…”.
And then…the pink smoke.
There were mixed reactions as one child jumped around because she was happy, dad looked pretty shocked, and all mom could do was slump over.
A voice heard off camera said, “Let’s go girl gang.”
But there was a happy ending!
The video’s caption reads, “Gender disappointment is real so dont judge us, little did we know our nellie would complete our family & we couldn’t be happier to be raising our 4 daughters! Couldn’t imagine life without that sweet girl.”
Awwwwww…
Take a look at the video.
Gender disappointment is real so dont judge us, little did we know our nellie would complete our family & we couldnt be happier to be raising our 4 daughters! Couldnt imagine life without that sweet girl #girlgang #fourdaughters #girlmom #sahm #pumkinhead #thisishalloween #fall #genderreveal #daughters
What a beautiful family!
I think the new kiddo will fit right in!