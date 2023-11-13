‘I feel like I unearthed something.’ Woman Shared An Amazon Hack That Can Save You A Lot Of Money
Amazon shoppers are pretty loyal to that website and they get REALLY excited when they learn something new about it.
And a woman named Cyndi posted a video about her Amazon finds and talked to viewers about something on the site that really surprised her.
She said, “I’m laying in bed and recording this because I just found this. I feel like I unearthed something that I didn’t know existed.”
Cyndi went on to show viewers that there is a section on the Amazon website with different coupons.
She said, “They have home, fashion, every single category. This is where all of the coupons are and they’re freaking amazing.”
Cyndi then said, “I wish I actually didn’t find this because this is what I’m going to be doing now.”
She also said that her husband probably wouldn’t love this new development…
Here’s what she had to say.
You learn something new every day!
Thanks for the tip!