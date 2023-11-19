‘I got scared he’d be crushed.’ Woman Got A Co-Worker Fired After He Didn’t Take Safety On The Job Seriously
Safety is no joke in the workplace.
I remember when I worked at a grocery store in high school, I had to watch all the bloody training videos filled with gore to scare me into not messing around in the warehouse with the heavy machinery.
But some folks just don’t listen…
A Reddit user talked about how they had to deal with someone who just wasn’t getting the message on the job.
“My company takes safety very seriously. To the point we have safety briefings on the regular to keep us updated. Yesterday, we had a talk on compactor safety.
One of our big rules is to Never EVER under any circumstances climb into a compactor unless it’s unhooked from any power sources. Sounds like common sense right? Well, dear reader, as you’re about to learn, apparently common sense isn’t that common.
And then they saw it…
After getting our briefing, we get our assignments and are sent on our merry way. I go to my area, clean it and pull trash. As I’m walking to the compactor, what do I see sticking out of it but two trousered legs.
After the shock lasting a nanosecond wore off, I start yelling. “What are you doing, you idiot?! Don’t go crawling around in there!” I know I shouldn’t have yelled but I was so mad.
This guy took offense to the insult.
Well Mr. Idiot fell out and starts yelling at me. “Don’t you go yelling at me! Where is your manager!? Get them here right now!”
Whatever you say, pal…
Malicious Compliance mode activated.
I put on my sweetest smile and say “Of course, I’m so sorry. Let’s get my manager here.”
Mr. Idiot smirks and is like “Good girl.”
So I call my manager over and ask her to come over. Meanwhile Mr. Idiot is smiling like the cat who got the cream. I’m fighting to keep from smiling. Because my manager, Miss Heroine, takes safety as seriously as I do. I’ve seen her reduce full grown men to tears over safety issues.
This guy was about to learn his lesson.
Miss Heroine shows up and Mr. Idiot says “You should train your workers to not yell.”
Miss Heroine turns to me. “And why were you yelling at him?”
“Because I caught him climbing into the compactor and I got scared he’d be crushed.”
I bet he regretted every opening his mouth!
In a nanosecond, Mr. Idiot goes from looking like contented cat to looking like a scolded dog.
After a sound verbal thrashing, Miss Heroine calls Mr. Idiot’s manager. Within 30 minutes, Mr. Idiot was clearing out his desk, still smelling of garbage.”
Safety ain’t nothing to play around with!
That’s why people like this need to be shown THE DOOR.