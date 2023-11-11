‘I’m never going to eat again.’ A Woman Found Something Weird In Her Bottle Of Heinz Ketchup And People Have Questions
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re not a ketchup fan in the first place, this story is going to solidify that stance for the rest of your life.
Here’s what happened: a woman named Laci posted a video and showed viewers what she found in her bottle of Heinz ketchup after she squirted a bunch of it into her sink.
There are clearly little white chunks of some kind of mystery substance in the ketchup and it looks pretty NASTY.
Laci said, “It literally, to me, looks like pills. I’m freaking out; I don’t know what to do.”
She said that she was going to get in touch with Heinz and the Walmart store where she bought the ketchup.
She then asked viewers if they had any ideas about what the white chunks could be.
Check out her video.
@journey_jacksons
What is in this ketchup!!! Has anyone ever had this happen? What do I do? #help #isthisdrug #fyp #heinz
Laci posted a follow-up video and said she got in touch with Walmart and Heinz and that she received the following automated response from Heinz: “Thanks! Your safety and satisfaction are very important to us. We’d like you to know that we have in place stringent and thorough inspections of ingredients and packing supplies, as well as ongoing inspections and continuous supervision on the production lines. This is a very unusual…”
@journey_jacksons
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person is convinced those are beans.
Another individual thinks it could have been a factory mix-up.
And this person is getting REALLY grossed out by Heinz ketchup lately.
I don’t get grossed out too easily, but this was kinda nasty.
Gave me the willies!