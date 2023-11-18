Insurance Employee Approved All Claims Before They Quit So They Could Stick It To The System
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s just get this out of the way right off the bat: the American healthcare system is broken and tons of people get screwed over every day because of it.
Okay, now on to the story!
A Reddit user shared a tale of malicious compliance that we think will delight those of you who have suffered because of health insurance issues in the past.
They explained that they worked at an insurance company when they were young for minimum wage.
Stop slacking off and get to those insurance denials? Sure thing, boss.
“Insurance companies are not your friends and will do everything they can do save money, including not paying for your medically necessary services.
There’s a lot of news coming out about insurance companies using algorithms to deny claims and doctors signing off on them. Before algorithms, they would have minimum wage employees reading over these claims for the doctors instead. That’s what I was. I was 19 years old, working for a insurance companies denying claims.
And the whole system seemed pretty backward even then.
I would be the first line for doctors to call and give their case for why they thought they needed a service or medicine. For some reason, 19 year old me was allowed to tell doctors that services were not needed medically.
They became pretty burned out by the job.
This job was the easiest, yet most miserable job experience I ever had. I was only able to last a few months there. During my last 2 weeks, I was really slacking off. I was just so burned out.
I couldn’t stand denying yet ANOTHER case where someone needed meds and the insurance company didn’t want to pay for them. I was reprimanded for not working hard enough and getting processed.
So they decided the only thing that they could do was help some folks out before they ended up quitting!
And they probably helped out a lot of folks!
Insert malicious compliance. I worked faster than I ever had before. That’s because I approved every case that came before. Every doctor I spoke to, I just gave them approval. Every prior authorization I saw was approved.
During my first week, I did this once and was told to not do it again because I have to follow company guidelines, but I didn’t care at this point. I probably was able to approve 50+ cases before I quit. I hope it made a difference to those people.
**** health insurance companies.”
And here’s what Reddit users had to say.
Amen!
I wish more insurance workers would do things like this!
It would make life a lot easier for a lot of folks out there!