McDonald’s Customer In California Shows ‘Cancer Warning’ Sign Plastered On The Door
by Laura Lynott
A McDonald’s customer informed his followers about a ‘warning sign’ displayed on a fast food outlet.
@rayrayscomedy told his followers he was standing outside a McDonalds and spotted a sign on the window that clearly took him by surprise.
Pointing at the sign, he said: “We want to show you how when you walk in McDonald’s and get a warning that says certain foods or beverages sold or served here, can expose you to chemicals in fried foods and mercury in the fish, which are known in the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects and other reproductive harm.”
He told his followers on TikTok that a website was listed on the sign, for people to find out more information. He added that if anyone “get cancer or anything, they told your ass before. It’s like a warning label for cigarettes. And these are the facts.”
But some people pointed out there are warnings all over foods and other items, in California.
While another poster said fish in general, contains mercury.
Watch the full video here:
@rayrayscomedy
Have you ever seen the WARNING SIGN at McDonald’s? #mcdonalds #warning #fastfood #cancer #fup
