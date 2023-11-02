‘My parents and Chris are livid beyond measure.’ Guy Makes Flash Cards To Tell Brother That His Nephew Is Not Invited To The Wedding
Childfree weddings are all the rage. No matter whether it makes things inconvenient for you or you’re slightly hurt that your friends and family don’t want your kids around, it’s their day and their choice.
OP is one of those people, but has a young nephew that is a “miracle” baby born after years of infertility.
My fiancee (F) and I (M) are getting married. We’ve decided wedding’s gonna be childfree. No hate towards children just to keep it more organized and contained.
My brother ‘Chris’ (M) and his wife (F) have a 3 yro son who everyone calls “miracle” or “rainbow” baby. He came after several failed pregnancies that lasted for years.
For this reason, his brother and sister-in-law believe the kiddo should be included, even though no others are.
When they found out that my nephew was included in the no children rule; they tried to convince me to make an exception for him. Chris told me his son is a miracle baby and his presence at the wedding will bring “blessings” for me and my fiancee.
I refused and said no, the wedding is childfree. His wife kept sending my fiancee pics of my nephew when he was months old (what that mean??). I told them no, and to stop.
OP has had to hold the line for weeks on this, and when he knew they were coming to his house, wanted to be prepared for more whining.
My brother told me this might cause a rift in our relationship, I again said no and explained that the wedding is childfree.
He asked again and pointed out how his baby is different since he’s a rainbow, a miracle baby. I again said no and explained that the wedding is childfree.
They brought it up when they visited at my home and I knew they weren’t going to stop so I’d made flash cards in advance with the phrase “the wedding is childfree, period.”
So, he made flashcards.
I pulled them out and started slowly showing them the flash cards one by one in this order:
The wedding (with a sticker of bride and groom).
Is Child (with a sticker of a baby).
FREEE (with a sticker of a 🚫 sign).
PERIOD (with a huge, black dot sticker).
His family is livid and feels disrespected but his fiancee thought it was funny.
They both were stunned.
I asked if they get it now and Chris had lost his mind. His wife had already grabbed her stuff and walked out.
Chris called me a jerk for doing this and said that I disrespected him, his wife and their son who’s my one and only nephew. He rushed out after we argued.
My fiancee saw the whole thing and thought that it was funny but my parents and Chris are livid beyond measure.
They’re telling everyone about the amount of disrespect and mockery I had displayed towards them and I’m being told to “fix it” now.
