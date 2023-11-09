Neighbor Said He Didn’t Like His Snowblower’s Noise, So He Cleared All Of His Neighbors’ Properties After a Huge Storm Except for One
Why do some people insist on being rude/annoying/bad neighbors?
Life goes by so much easier when you’re pleasant and can just get along with your fellow citizens, right?
But we all know that doesn’t always happen.
A Reddit user shared a story about what happened when a nosy neighbor had a noise issue with them…
It’s too loud when I snowblow your sidewalk? Ok!
“I have a sweet snowblower and I love to help out my neighbors by doing the whole block. I’m that guy.
But there’s always one person who has an issue…even when people are trying to be generous.
After a moderate snow a few years (6″) my neighbor told me that he’s ‘very sensitive to noise’ and not to snowblow in front of his house.
So they did the only reasonable thing in this situation.
So, later that same winter we got 17″. I got every house on the block front and back except for his. Even better he was out of town, the weather warmed slightly for an afternoon then dropped again so his 17″ of snow became a wall to wall glacier.
And I bet the neighbor regretted that he ever opened his mouth!
I live in Wisconsin. This is how we entertain ourselves in the winter.”
I bet that neighbor will be kicking themselves this winter!
It’s gonna be a brutal one!