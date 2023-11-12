Parents Pestered A Teacher About Extra Credit So She Ended Up Assigning It To Them Instead Of Students
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is how you get revenge!
This story comes to us from a man whose teacher wife decided to get even with some parents who were stepping out of bounds.
Hang on to your hats for this one!
Wife forced to give extra credit, assigns it to parents.
“My wife teaches a lovely group of kids in an area where parents are incredibly strict. The children are almost all operating within the ‘A’ grade range and their parents overwork them to ensure the A+.
And of course, the parents had to get annoying…
Anyways, the new school year has some parents pestering my wife for extra credit assignments. She’s insisted that it is optional for her to assign extra credit and they’ve raised the issue up through administration to force her hand.
Another teacher (who teaches the same class), gives loads of extra credit and they want their children to be on an even level.
So the teacher decided to teach these parents a valuable lesson!
With the news that she’d have to match the amount of given extra credit opportunities, she has decided to involve the children’s parents.
Examples:
5 page handwritten and legible essays about a historic event they were a part of.
20 minute video interview of their opinions and experiences about certain political events while growing up.
You gotta love it!
Her extra credit is just many different little assignments that take lots of time from the parents day for an extra couple points on the next exam. While she continues to assign these extra credit assignments, the participation rate has been zero.”
You gotta love it!
Well, at least I did…immensely!