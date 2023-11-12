November 12, 2023 at 4:33 pm

Parents Pestered A Teacher About Extra Credit So She Ended Up Assigning It To Them Instead Of Students

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels

Now, this is how you get revenge!

This story comes to us from a man whose teacher wife decided to get even with some parents who were stepping out of bounds.

Hang on to your hats for this one!

Wife forced to give extra credit, assigns it to parents.

“My wife teaches a lovely group of kids in an area where parents are incredibly strict. The children are almost all operating within the ‘A’ grade range and their parents overwork them to ensure the A+.

And of course, the parents had to get annoying…

Anyways, the new school year has some parents pestering my wife for extra credit assignments. She’s insisted that it is optional for her to assign extra credit and they’ve raised the issue up through administration to force her hand.

Another teacher (who teaches the same class), gives loads of extra credit and they want their children to be on an even level.

So the teacher decided to teach these parents a valuable lesson!

With the news that she’d have to match the amount of given extra credit opportunities, she has decided to involve the children’s parents.

Examples:

5 page handwritten and legible essays about a historic event they were a part of.

20 minute video interview of their opinions and experiences about certain political events while growing up.

You gotta love it!

Her extra credit is just many different little assignments that take lots of time from the parents day for an extra couple points on the next exam. While she continues to assign these extra credit assignments, the participation rate has been zero.”

Here’s what people had to say.

One reader thought this was brilliant.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual had another idea.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person was VERY impressed.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Reddit user loves this person’s wife.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And one reader said this woman is their HERO.

Source: Reddit/AITA

You gotta love it!

Well, at least I did…immensely!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter