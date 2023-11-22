‘She can have her dream life.’ She Told Her Fiance That Her Daughter Will Inherit Her House And His Kids Won’t
by Matthew Gilligan
Inheritance stories can get pretty UGLY.
Folks fighting over money, land, property, etc.
And this one sounds like a doozy.
A woman asked Reddit readers if she was wrong for saying that her daughter will inherit her house and nothing will change that.
She explained that she scored a prime piece of real estate a while back…
AITA for saying that my daughter inherits my house “no matter what”?
“I’m a single mom in my 50s with one daughter. I got very lucky in that I bought a home in the Bay Area nearly 30 years ago for around $230K before the tech boom and now the house is worth about $1M.
She’s made it clear who gets the house she bought.
I have a 23 year old daughter Camila who grew up in that house and she moved out last year to go live with her boyfriend. I’ve never explicitly told my daughter “the house will be yours” nor has she asked anything about it, but just sort of common sense – that’s my daughter. Who else would I give it to?
One important note – There are 2 homes in the neighborhood that are owned by lower middle class people (me and a neighbor who’s been here as long as I have). Otherwise, our neighbors are engineers and software developers. The Bay Area is simply unaffordable if you’re not in tech. My daughter is a hair stylist.
But there’s a problem.
My fiance Steven and I have been together for 2 years. He has 2 young children (elementary school) he has joint custody of who I adore and I’m excited to help raise them. Steven and I don’t have a ton in the bank so a prenup seemed silly if it weren’t for the house.
I told him that I’m ready to combine finances and plan long term with him, but I wanted a prenup agreement just for the house. It’s a non-negotiable for me that my daughter inherits the house. He wasn’t happy with this. He said that $1M split 3 ways is enough for all 3 kids to get a headstart in life.
And she’s not hearing what her fiancée has to say about this issue.
I disagree, I paid 80% of the mortgage by myself and Camila is my only child. She can have her dream life (working as a hair stylist, living in the Bay Area) with this house but will be unhappy (have to move out to a less desirable area) if it’s split.
I spoke to Camila about this and she agrees that she should get the house and said she always planned on inheriting it, just like I always planned on giving it to her.”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One reader said she’s NTA and that this is absurd.
Another individual agreed and has experienced something like this before.
One reader said she’s NTA but that they understand both POVs.
This Reddit user said her will can always be changed.
And this person said she needs to talk to an attorney about this.
Do you think this was out of line?
Or was she justified in what she said?
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, daughter, family, home, home ownership, inheritance, kids, reddit, top