‘She said my son will get over it.’ Woman Replaces Broken Gaming System With Gift Meant For Nephew

I think that, deep down, we all want to believe the best of our families. That’s why it’s so hard to back away from them when they don’t meet our expectations – or even act like human beings.
OP and her sister have sons who are around the same age and thank to OP letting things go, their relationship is stable. This whole story started when OP thought a new gaming system was the perfect gift for her 11yo, and he was totally loving it.
My sister and I have always had a strained relationship. I usually just let things go and try to keep the piece. We both have sons who are around the same age.
My nephew is 13 and my son just turned 11. For my sons birthday I bought him the new gaming system he has been wanting. He was absolutely thrilled and he plays nonstop.
Since her sister has a harder time managing money, OP often gives her some extra to take care of her kid. When OP was picking out Christmas gifts she decided to splurge and get the same gift for her nephew.
My sister is bad with money. I usually have to lend her money for bills and stuff for my nephew.
I know my nephew doesn’t always get the best Christmas gifts so this year I went a little crazy and I purchased the same gaming system for him for Christmas. I already had it ready and wrapped under my tree.
Then he and her sister came over and after awhile, a commotion caught their attention. Her nephew had thrown her son’s gaming system off the balcony, smashing it to bits.
Yesterday my sisters family came to visit. My son asked me if they could go play video games. I said yes and reminded them to be careful. About 30 minutes later my son comes running to me crying. I asked him what was wrong and he led me to the front hall. When we get to the stairs I see the new system smashed on the floor. Someone had thrown it from the upstairs and it was now smashed to pieces.
OP’s son was devastated but the nephew laughed, calling it a baby toy and saying it was no big deal.
I asked my son what happened and he sobbed and pointed at his cousin. I asked my nephew if he did this and he started to laugh.
He said that it was a “stupid baby toy” and that he saw people break them online.
Her sister refused to discipline him, stating that they were just being kids and OP shouldn’t have left them alone.
My sister came in and I told her what happened. I explained that this was an expensive system and that her son needs to be disaplined for what he did. I told her I wanted her to pay for what her son broke.
She laughed and said no. She says I shouldn’t have let them play unsupervised. That it was my fault and that I am a bad parent. She said my son will get over it and that it was not important.
So, OP went and got the wrapped duplicate from under the tree, unwrapped it, and gave it to her son.
Seeing my son sitting on the ground next to his broken system trying to put the pieces back together tore my heart out. I walked over to the Christmas tree and grabbed the system that was meant for my nephew. I pulled the gift wrap off and it gave it to son and told him to go upstairs and set it up.
My sister asked me why I was making such a big deal when I had another one already. I than laughed and told her that was her sons Christmas gift. That since it wasn’t important and it was just a stupid baby toy than they obviously won’t miss it. I than told them to leave.
Then, everyone accused her of being mean and spiteful and ruining a kid’s Christmas.
My nephew realized what happened and began to cry that my son had stole his system. I said no his was the one that he smashed. My sister was livid and told me that I will never see them again. I just said okay and slammed the door.
Other family members have now been calling me nonstop and saying I am wrong and that I ruined my nephews Christmas.
I don’t think so though. My nephew is 13. He is not a stupid kid and he knew what he was doing. I don’t care that it was over jealousy, he is old enough to know better.
My sister was not going to make the situation right so I just did what I had to do.
They all think I should buy another new system for him but I don’t have that kind of money.
I’m starting to feel bad about this and I am wondering AITA?
