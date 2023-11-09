November 9, 2023 at 1:44 pm

‘That defeats the purpose!’ Customer Shows Walmart Now Has Cashiers Checking People Out At Self-Checkout Machines

Oh, Walmart…what the heck are you doing?!?!

It seems like the chain store has been under a lot of scrutiny for all kinds of things lately, and its self-checkout issues are usually at the top of the list.

And here we go again…

A viral TikTok video showed a Walmart self-checkout area with several employees scanning items and helping out customers.

What’s going on here…?

The woman who posted the video said, “So I don’t know if y’all Walmart started this, but apparently, self-checkout now has cashiers. Yeah, bye.”

The caption to her video reads, “Like what is the point of Self checkout if i cant scan one take one.”

That’s a good question…

Check out the video.

Like what is the point of Self checkout if i cant scan one take one 😂😂😂 jk #fyp #Miraclehandz #wilmingtondelaware #wilmington #miraclehandzgrowthoil @

Now check out what folks had to say about it.

One person said the employees aren’t doing a whole lot.

This TikTokker said this kind of defeats the purpose.

And one reader said you might as well just let them do it all for you.

There are so many changes at Walmart it just might make your head spin!

Slow down, please!

