Their Stepdad Gets Them A Giant Birthday Gift That They’ll Never Forget
by Trisha Leigh
It’s the little things in life that really make the big differences in our days – especially our birthdays, right?
OP got up on his birthday and made himself breakfast (what a great kid!), but was told to put it away because they were bringing him something good for his special day.
It’s a small one but, it’s my birthday and this was to funny not to share.
So I wake up, make a hot pocket, and I’m told I wasn’t meant to eat breakfast.
Confused I put it in the fridge (didn’t want to waste it).
His stepfather walked in with a donut box and OP was thrilled!
After which I get ready for the day then my stepdad walks into the apartment with a donut box. I take it (saying thanks obviously).
When I open it, giant donut. It takes up the entire box.
Baffled I show my mom and she has this look of confusion then realization as she looks at my step dad and says “I said only 1.”
My stepdad replies “didn’t specify the size”.
Thank you stepdad for GIANT DONUT.
