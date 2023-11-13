‘Then the hospital charges you thousands.’ A Man Shows The Red Cross Sells Donated Blood To Hospitals And Hospitals Mark It Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is something I’ve definitely never heard before…
A guy posted a video and told viewers that he learned something that he found quite surprising.
In the video’s caption, he asked viewers, “Did yall know this??”
He said, “Today I learned the Red Cross sells your donated blood to hospitals for $150 and then the hospital charges you thousands for a blood transfusion. I **** it here.”
He said he did his own research and came across and article titled, “Blood Donors Aren’t Getting Paid, But Their Blood Is Being Sold”
He said the article blew his mind.
He said that a Slate article from 2006 said that the Red Cross had to pay a $4.2 million penalty using money the organization earned from blood product sales.
The man ended the video by saying, “Does the Red Cross really sell our blood? Hell yeah, they do.”
Check out what he had to say.
