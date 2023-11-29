A School Called Alpha Is Taught Completely By AI Teachers And Costs $40,000 A Year
by Matthew Gilligan
The future is now, people!
And it looks like there’s no way we can avoid it.
A man named Ford Sanders who works as a reporter for KVUE in Austin, Texas talked more about this story on his TikTok page.
He told viewers about the Alpha Private School which is K-12 that has some adults working there as “guides”, but no actual teachers. Instead, the kids are “fully taught by AI.”
Sanders shared video clips in his TikTok showing examples of the AI historical figures that teach the students, and there are some pretty heavy hitters.
George Washington, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Harriet Tubman.
Not bad, eh?
Sanders said that the co-founder of the school claimed that the students learn as much in two hours using AI as kids in regular schools do over the course of six hours.
Here’s a quote from one of the school’s founders, MacKenzie Price: “We don’t have teachers. Now, what we do have is a lot of adults who are in the room engaging with these kids, working as coaches. So they’re helping the kids get clear on what are some goals that they’re working on, what are they doing academically? What are they interested in? How can we really turn on that spark for learning?”
Alpha Private School has three locations with 250 students.
Sanders said that tuition is $40,000 but that the school’s co-founder said that 75% of students are on some kind of financial aid.
Here’s what he had to say.
And here’s how people reacted.
I don’t know if this is impressive or creepy…
What do you think?