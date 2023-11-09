November 9, 2023 at 7:29 am

‘Utilize your library, I’m begging you.’ A Woman Made Fun Of Spotify After It Announced 15 Hours Of Free Audiobooks

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, maybe the folks at Spotify are only trying to do their best…

But still, this move seems a little…lacking…

At least that’s what a woman thought who posted a video and addressed Spotify’s announcement that Premium members can now access 15 hours of free audiobooks per month.

The woman who posted the video did not seem very impressed by this move by Spotify…

She said, “Utilize your library, I’m begging you” and she filled in viewers about different library apps that let you access audiobooks and other services and products for free.

She recommended a bunch of them including Libby, Kanopy, and Freegal.

Free is good, people!

Check out her video.

@midwestbimbo

#greenscreen UTILIZE YOUR LIBRARY IM BEGGING

♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person was definitely not impressed.

Another reader offered some additional tips.

And one person said some small libraries aren’t able to do this.

Hey, I guess more free books are better than NONE.

But still, maybe Spotify shouldn’t necessarily be bragging about this.

