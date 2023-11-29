Walmart Shopper Says He Steals At Every Self-Checkout. – ‘Most people won’t call you on it.’
by Laura Lynott
Who knows if this guy is serious or not, but hey, he’s claiming he steals every time he uses self-checkout at Walmart.
And I mean, he ain’t bothered about getting caught by security or by the cops, apparently, or else he wouldn’t put it on TikTok.
But hey, who knows. This is @hrkcomedy aka Ryan Kimble’s tale of how he flouts the law brazenly, shoplifting in the grocery giant.
Even weirder than this, Kimble’s getting a whole lotta attention from women online – with one comparing him to Vince Vaughn. Okaaay now.
Here we go. Brace ya self. Kimble told his followers: “I steal something every time I go to Walmart. Every time I go there, I steal something because I work there now and I don’t get paid.” Kimble’s referring to feeling like he works at the store because he’s using self-checkout…
Anyhooo. He added: “So, I steal something today. I needed two pairs of pants. And so, I went there for some pants. No one helped me. It took me 45 minutes to find two pairs that fit and then I had to check myself out.” Boo hoo Kimble, boo hoo!
He continued: “So, like I said, I’m an employee, so I steal something. So, I bought this hat and two pairs of pants. I only scan this hat and one pair of pants. And then I put my shirt on my arm and I walked out. Every time, nobody ever f***s with me. I just walked out with confidence.”
Okay now. Aren’t ya great Kimble. I mean. An all round American hero!
He’s not done boasting about stealing though. No. He added: “I almost approached the lady checking receipts just to tell her have a nice day.”
But on this occasion, this woman looked like she was gonna check Kimble. And really. It was about time, by the sounds of it….
He continued: “I could tell this lady was gonna get me like, I could just tell, this is my day. And she said ‘Can I see your receipt?”. And I said ‘I didn’t get one.’ And she said, ‘Okay, well I need to see one.'”
Drama, for sure…
He added: “So, I went back to the till. And my receipt was sitting in there. I thought I was gonna maybe go out the other door, but she was like hawking me. So… I get the receipt. The receipt says hat, one pair of pants. I didn’t even use a bag…
He added: “So, confidently, I get my receipt. I walk right up to this lady. And I say ‘Here it is.’ And she looks at it and she goes ‘Hat and jeans. You’re all set.’
The guy says he had TWO pairs of jeans, not one as the receipt read and they were both on his arm and of different colors!
He said: “I guess the point is, if you’re gonna be a ******* fraud, just be confident and most people won’t call you on it. That’s today’s lesson.”
Or you could just PAY for your stuff… oh well.
Here’s the full BRAZEN clip:
Here’s the internet view BUT why are some women flirting with this guy, who admits he steals from Walmart?!
What? I’m not sure Vince Vaughn would be so flattered…
Well… he really doesn’t seem too bothered!
Well, this has become some kinda weird thief off…
I don’t relate to any of these people, but to each their own.