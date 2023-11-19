‘Which way is this supposed to go?’ – Family Has Adorable Argument Over Correct Way To Put A Straw In A Tumbler
by Laura Lynott
Well, this family are all about who drew the short straw with this adorable argument.
The mom says the right way to put the straw in is with the stopper at the top but the dad does NOT agree and has a whole scientific argument for his TikTok followers.
While the couple’s two gorgeous boys seem to have their own theories too! Ha.
The mom said: “Why would your straw ever fall out? You can see these cups, the tumbler cups, so it’s got the straw and there’s this little thing here. Which way is this supposed to go? I think this little guy goes inside the cup coming out of the lid. That straw can’t come out.”
Only dad ain’t agreeing…
Now, here’s the science bit… He said: “It doesn’t make sense. You put it like this. When you take it out, you put it on.”
Meanwhile the couple’s son’s are telling mom she’s wrong and they know better. But really, this isn’t a row – it’s just silly fun and I am here for it!
Watch the full adorable clip here:
Here’s what folks thought of this lovely clip:
