Woman Cries After First Day On Her 9 To 5 Job — ‘How Do You Have Time For Your Life?’
by Laura Lynott
She’s just left college and gone straight into a full-time job – but living far from the city means a 7.30am train ride and she ain’t home until 6.15pm!
The internet thinks no wonder this young girl is exhausted and some call out the 40-hour work for causing too much stress.
@brielleybelly123 literally broke down into tears speaking about the shock of her busy week and lack of any time to do anything other than work, travel and sleep.
In an emotional TikTok, she told her followers: “I’m probably just being so dramatic and annoying. But this is my first job, like my first 9 to 5 job after college and I’m in person. And I’m commuting in the city and it takes me forever to get there.”
“There’s no way I’m going to be able to afford living in the city right now. So that’s off the table… If I was able to walk to work, it’d be fine, but I’m not… I get up and get the train at 7.30 and I don’t get home ’til like 6:15 at the earliest and then like, I don’t have time to do anything.”
I think most of us are nodding along with this young girl right now. It sucks and a lot of us just had to get used to it.
She continued: “Being in office 9 to 5. Like, if it was remote, you get off at 5 and you’re home and everything’s fine, but like I’m not home. It takes me long to get home and like, people drive to the office, like… you don’t get off at five.”
And she fully cries now. Of course she does. The internet gets this!
She summed it up: “And I know it could be worse. I know I could be working longer, but like I literally get off and it’s pitch black. I don’t have energy. How do you have friends? How do you have time to meet a guy. I don’t know… I don’t have time for anything and I’m like so stressed out…”
Here’s the full honest clip:
@brielleybelly123
im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live
Here’s what people thought of the work-life balance dilemma:
This is a call to end that 40-hour work week!
More folks are sick of not having more of a work-life balance.
True – how do single parents manage this type of schedule!
I’m just exhausted watching this video.
I can’t imagine what she’s going through.
Keep your chin up!