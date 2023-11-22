Woman Hides Embarrassing Notes Around The House To Own Her Future Mother-In-Law For Snooping
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…it’s another story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page about in-laws (or future in-laws) from HELL.
And this time it revolves around a snooping future mother-in-law who just can’t stop being nosey.
And the woman who wrote this story wants to know if she went too far with her reaction.
AITA for hiding embarrassing notes in my house as a joke because I know my fiancee’s mom snoops?
“I bought a house seven years ago and I met my fiance, Al, four years ago This year he moved in. We’re talking about making it a home for both of us.
But as of now, he hasn’t moved much stuff in, right now 95% of the stuff and furniture in the house is mine.
Future mother-in-law is a bit of a pain in the you-know-what.
When his mom comes over, she’s kind of a snoop. He was used to that, but when she comes to our house, it’s so uncomfortable because she’s just going through my stuff.
When I am bothered, she’s like “I was just helping with chores” etc. He says I should just let her because she has “a lot of nervous energy”.
And she ended up crossing the line.
One thing she snooped on was actually embarrassing. In my home office, I had a little “affirmation” post it note on my monitor saying “I am smart, I am skilled, I am deserving of great things” It was a silly thing my therapist recommended to get me in a confident mindset before an interview.
Anyway, she made a comment to about my ego…
So she decided to up the ante.
But as a joke, I decided to do it again. I had my best friend over and we got wine intoxicated and wrote a bunch of “affirmations” to hide.
Some were:
Medicine cabinet: My teeth will regrow! I am sharklike and powerful!
Kitchen drawers: I know when to spoon, but I also know when to fork! I am self assured!
Work desk: I will not just **** my way to the top of the company, I will **** my way to the top of the world!
Walk in closet: I am beautiful with clothes and without! Especially without! My ***** are legendary!
There were a bunch more, and my friend and I had a hilarious time writing them.
It was clear the future MIL noticed.
Next time my MIL came over she saw a few. And she didn’t acknowledge them to me even though she definitely started acting a little weird about me.
I went to run some errands and when I was out, she confronted Al about the notes and was trying to tell him that I seemed unstable, egotistical, and moving in was a bad idea. She showed him the notes and he didn’t really know what to make of it.
He asked me and I said that they were just some silly private notes to boost my self confidence and make myself laugh; how had she gotten them? Had she been going through my things?
He said she was just tidying, and saw them. And they were real weird.
She was surprised, to say the least.
I was like ‘have you met me? You should know how weird I am. Anyway if you don’t want your mom seeing my weird stuff you’ve got to stop letting her go through my stuff.”
He asked if I left them on purpose to annoy her, and I admitted that was kinda the joke, but I also have other weird or private stuff so what I said about her needing to stop snooping if she didn’t want to find weird stuff was still for real.
And her fiancée was not happy about what happened.
He said I was making stuff hard for him, his mom was really protective and adjusting to him moving in with a girlfriend for the first time, and I was agitating her on purpose and making her think I wouldn’t be a good partner, when he wanted her to have the opposite impression of me!
AITA for the note prank?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One reader said this is a win-win.
Another Reddit user said her fiancée needs to set some boundaries.
This reader said her man has been continued for stuff like this.
Another reader thinks this is totally creepy.
And one person wants to know why her fiancée isn’t responding to this!
I found this to be quite hilarious.
We hope you did, too!