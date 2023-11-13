November 13, 2023 at 11:53 am

Woman Lost Her Engagement Ring While Throwing Leaves In The Air. Now She’s Looking Through Them All To Find It.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

You never know what you’re gonna find when you play around in the leaves outside during Fall…

And you also never know what you’re gonna LOSE!

A woman named Emlie posted a video and shared that she had experienced every engaged woman’s nightmare: she lost her engagement ring!

And it happened when she was playing around and throwing leaves in her yard.

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

Emilie’s video showed her sorting through leaves in her bathtub frantically trying to find the ring.

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

It’s pretty obvious that Emilie was upset about what happened.

What a bummer!

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

Check out her video.

@itsemilieroy

all the shops are closed and we’re not at home and we’re leaving tomorrow #engagementring #sapphire #gold #autumn #leaves #fall #cottage #pray #help #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

But then she posted an update with some great news!

@itsemilieroy

Réponse à @Elizabeth Andrews here’s the update!!! #magiefondvert

♬ son original – Émilie

Here’s how people reacted.

One individual said she needs to get a metal detector!

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

Another TikTokker offered a pro tip.

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

And this person said this happened to a friend of theirs.

Bummer!

Source: TikTok/@itsemilieroy

Did you learn a lesson today?

We sure hope you did!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter