Woman Lost Her Engagement Ring While Throwing Leaves In The Air. Now She’s Looking Through Them All To Find It.
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what you’re gonna find when you play around in the leaves outside during Fall…
And you also never know what you’re gonna LOSE!
A woman named Emlie posted a video and shared that she had experienced every engaged woman’s nightmare: she lost her engagement ring!
And it happened when she was playing around and throwing leaves in her yard.
Emilie’s video showed her sorting through leaves in her bathtub frantically trying to find the ring.
It’s pretty obvious that Emilie was upset about what happened.
What a bummer!
Check out her video.
But then she posted an update with some great news!
