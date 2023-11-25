Woman Posts That She Buys Her Groceries At Marshalls And Some People Aren’t Happy About It
by Laura Lynott
There’s some hate for a woman who said she loved shopping at Marshalls but guys, there’s also some LOVE for it!
While one TikToker told her followers she would literally get hella mad at anyone who fed her from the store, others were loving the spices and bargains.
So go figure, you a Marshalls fan or hate the place?!
@laurenhowardhayes posted recently that she can get some pretty high end food at the discount retailer.
For instance… gnocchi!
And grilled artichokes!
And would you believe you could even get Serrano ham?
Yep! It’s all there.
But apparently @pinterestconnoisseur1 was not happy with this info.
She said: “You don’t want to know what I would do to someone if I found out that they were feeding me food that they got from Marshalls.”
Okaaay, slight overreaction, no? Ha!
Here’s the OG video…
@laurenhowardhayes
A chef’s DREAM. 🤩 #marshalls #tjmaxx #groceryshopping #gnocchi #grilledartichokes #ham #cooktok #cooktoker
And here’s the irate response…
@pinterestconnoisseur1
#stitch with @Lauren Howard Hayes this is horrendous behavior #marshallsfood
Here’s what folks thought of the controversial Marshalls’ take:
Some posters were more bothered with how the TikToker’s care routine goes…
Go spices! They are essential y’all.
People actually lovin’ the snacks!
I don’t know fam… I think if you can get some pretty awesome gourmet food for a lower price, go for it!
Don’t hate… participate!