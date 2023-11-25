November 25, 2023 at 3:40 am

Woman Posts That She Buys Her Groceries At Marshalls And Some People Aren’t Happy About It

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@laurenhowardhayes

There’s some hate for a woman who said she loved shopping at Marshalls but guys, there’s also some LOVE for it!

While one TikToker told her followers she would literally get hella mad at anyone who fed her from the store, others were loving the spices and bargains.

So go figure, you a Marshalls fan or hate the place?!

@laurenhowardhayes posted recently that she can get some pretty high end food at the discount retailer.

For instance… gnocchi!

Source: TikTok/@laurenhowardhayes

And grilled artichokes!

Source: TikTok/@laurenhowardhayes

And would you believe you could even get Serrano ham?

Source: TikTok/@laurenhowardhayes

Yep! It’s all there.

But apparently @pinterestconnoisseur1 was not happy with this info.

Source: TikTok/@pinterestconnoisseur1

She said: “You don’t want to know what I would do to someone if I found out that they were feeding me food that they got from Marshalls.”

Source: TikTok/@pinterestconnoisseur1

Okaaay, slight overreaction, no? Ha!

Here’s the OG video…

@laurenhowardhayes

A chef’s DREAM. 🤩 #marshalls #tjmaxx #groceryshopping #gnocchi #grilledartichokes #ham #cooktok #cooktoker

♬ original sound – Lauren Howard Hayes

And here’s the irate response…

@pinterestconnoisseur1

#stitch with @Lauren Howard Hayes this is horrendous behavior #marshallsfood

♬ original sound – ScheffsKiss

Here’s what folks thought of the controversial Marshalls’ take:

Some posters were more bothered with how the TikToker’s care routine goes…

Marsh1com Woman Posts That She Buys Her Groceries At Marshalls And Some People Arent Happy About It

Go spices! They are essential y’all.

Marchcom2 Woman Posts That She Buys Her Groceries At Marshalls And Some People Arent Happy About It

People actually lovin’ the snacks!

Marchcom3 Woman Posts That She Buys Her Groceries At Marshalls And Some People Arent Happy About It

I don’t know fam… I think if you can get some pretty awesome gourmet food for a lower price, go for it!

Don’t hate… participate!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter