Woman Pranked Her Husband After He Got Angry Because She Drank His Last Gatorade
by Matthew Gilligan
You’re about to see a couple of videos that show how marriage can be done THE RIGHT WAY.
They come to us from a woman named Auriel who decided to prank her husband in a wholesome way after she drank his last Gatorade.
She said, “Last night my husband legit went to bed ****** off at me because I drank his orange Gatorade during the day yesterday so I have to prank him today.”
Auriel’s video shows her at the store buying A TON of orange Gatorade.
I guess being subtle is not her strong suit…
Auriel put a bunch of the Gatorade bottles in the refrigerator when she got home and placed them all over the house to surprise her husband so he could find his favorite drink wherever he looked.
Awwwww!
Take a look at the video.
And you better believe that she posted a follow-up video with her husband’s reaction!
Check it out!
Here’s what people had to say.
That’s nice and wholesome, don’t you think?
You gotta love it!