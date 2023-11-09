Woman Reveals New York’s Most Exclusive Restaurant “Mehran’s Steak House” Was Actually An Elaborate Prank Her Friends Created
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s what happened: a woman named Athena said that she and her friends in New York City opened a five-star steakhouse.
And it was all a prank!
She said that she and her two friends listed a fake steakhouse called “Mehran’s Steak House” on Google Maps and wrote fake reviews that raved about the place.
But then a ton of New Yorkers found out about the place based on the reviews…
She said, “So to fulfill their promises, the pranksters opened an actual restaurant for just one night and fooled 120 very posh Upper East Siders into believing they were dining at this exclusive steakhouse.”
She said that she and her friends got help from a bunch of students with no culinary experience and put together a five-course menu.
And they actually pulled it off!
She said, “I love that most diners had a great time and were blissfully unaware of the chaos around them.”
