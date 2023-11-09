November 9, 2023 at 8:27 am

Woman Shared A Hilarious Microsoft Excel “Hack” That Got Her Fired From Her Job

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@notonyouriphone

Some people just want to blow the whole thing up…

I’m talking about folks who have just had enough of their jobs and want to go out with a BANG.

And a woman posted a video that gave those kinds of folks some guidance about a method they might want to consider if they’re looking to make a statement on their way out the door.

Her video is a skit that shows her playing two different characters who are having a conversation about the quickest way to get fired.

One said to the other, “Do you wanna know the quickest way to get fired from your office job?”

The other person responded, “Uh, sure?”

The first character then said, “If you go on Microsoft Excel and you press control left and then control down, you will reach cell blocks XFD1048576.”

Then the character continued, “Then you put a period in that cell block and fill all the rest of the cell blocks with black. Then you can proceed to print 34 million pages from your office’s printer.”

The second character asked, “Did you get fired from your office job by doing this?”

To which the first replied, “I absolutely did get fired from my office job.”

And I guess this method works!

Who knew?!?!

Here’s the video.

@notonyouriphone

i did get fired #fired #job #career #dreamjob #office #theoffice #printer #microsoft #excel #microsoftexcel

♬ original sound – siri the sock

And here’s how people reacted.

One person offered some additional advice.

This individual asked a funny and accurate question.

And this person said their dad used to do something similar.

What do you think about this story?

Kind of a weird one, huh?

