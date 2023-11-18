Woman’s New Baby Ruined Her Cousin’s Very Expensive Blouse, And She Refuses To Buy Her A New One. Is She Wrong?
AITA for refusing to pay back my cousin after my baby ruined her blouse?
“I gave birth four weeks ago, and we decided to have a ”baby ceremony”, where everyone gets to meet our lovely daughter Charlotte.
My cousin Alice and her parents were among the guests. The first thing I’ll say about her is that she has expensive taste. She’s the sort of person who has a minimum price range for how much she spends on clothing.
She doesn’t own anything that isn’t designer and has some items of clothing that cost thousands. She is a banker and still lives with parents so can afford the lifestyle.
It was Alice’s turn to hold the baby and she was happy to at first, but suddenly Charlotte vomited on her. Alice handed Charlotte back to me and ran off crying, and spent the rest of the event crying in the car.
I went to see her to apologise but she didn’t want to hear any of it. My mum gave her one of her shirts which was too big for her and she felt completely upset and humiliated.
Today I got a call from my mum, saying that she’d been on the phone to her sister (Alice’s mum) saying that they want me to reimburse the cost of the blouse (roughly £1800) since it was completely ruined.
I said no. At the end of the day we all know what babies can be like. She took a risk wearing something so expensive knowing a baby was nearby and unfortunately it backfired. I feel bad for her but it was not my fault.
Am I doing the right thing by refusing to pay up?”
