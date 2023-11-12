‘You have to spend thousands of dollars hiring a lawyer.’ Lawyer Warns That Self-Checkout Is A Bad Idea And Can Get People In Bad Legal Trouble
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go with even more bad news about self-checkout at stores.
This time it comes to us from a lawyer named Carrie who posted a video where she gave a lengthy explanation about why she thinks people might want to avoid using self-checkout lanes when they go to stores.
Carrie told viewers that there are actually three different kinds of self-checkout theft accusations that she’s dealt with as a lawyer and that some shoppers who have done nothing wrong have been accused of theft.
Carrie suggested that “most people to steer clear of self-checkout” and said, “There’s currently three groups of people getting charged with shoplifting using self-checkout. The first group of people that are getting charged with shoplifting using the self-checkouts are the people that are going into the stores with the intent to steal.”
Carrie said that store workers are tired of trying to figure out who the legitimate thieves are and who might have made an honest mistake and that they will prosecute everyone equally because they don’t want to spend that time.
She said, “They are just taking a ‘tell it to the judge,’ approach.”
She explained that some innocent shoppers who randomly purchased the last item that was stolen or went missing from a store’s inventory could be charged because store workers will watch video and just decide on a specific individual.
She explained, “For some reason, they pinpoint that they think you did it. And because of who these big box stores are, they usually have to present very little evidence to get an affidavit for warrant signed the charges that could land you up to a year in jail, get filed, and you are fighting for your life trying to determine what date you were at Walmart, what all you bought, you have to spend thousands of dollars hiring a lawyer and we have to go through grainy video footage to try to determine what all you bought that day.”
That is pretty scary stuff, folks!
She says that the problems are compounded even further if the customer in question “paid cash” for their items “because that’s even harder to show what you paid versus what they are claiming got paid or did not get paid for.”
She says that even when legal teams can work with a client to prove to the judge that there was no wrongdoing on the part of the customer, that at this point, the “damage” has already been done, i.e., an innocent customer was still subjected to being harangued by the judge and what should’ve been a simple shopping run turned out to be a nightmare.
Here’s what she had to say.
@carriejernigan1
Reply to @afamily20202 I have no idea why it cut off
And here’s what people had to say about it.
This person made a good point…
Another TikTokker said they don’t have any other place to shop.
And one viewer doesn’t seem to happy about the way things are running at Walmart.
What do you think about this?
Pretty interesting stuff…