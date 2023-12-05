A Credit Card From Chase Was Opened Without Her Knowing And She Doesn’t Have A Chase Account. – ‘
She’s thousands of miles away in France… and a credit card in her name turns up?
What the heck is going on?
There’s more to this story than meets the eye!
@americanfille told her followers: “I am super ****** off at the U.S right now and you’re going to understand why. So, obviously I’m an American living in Paris. I’m in Paris. I’m full time in France. Okay? I have one U.S credit card. It’s with Capital One. And I use it sometimes because sometimes you just need a credit card but like I’ve been paying it down. I used to have debt. I don’t have that anymore.”
And it doesn’t take long before the internet warns her of what might be actually happening.
She continued: “Just explain to me. My best friend, who gets my mail because she’s my address in the U.S. She sends this to me and she goes ‘Yeah, you got a credit card.'”
The woman shows the camera a credit card she says she never took out!
She added: “It’s a real card. It’s a full *** card from Chase Bank. I don’t have an account with Chase Bank. They don’t know my social security number or they shouldn’t. They don’t know any of the details about me.”
The vent goes on and on. But basically the woman believes that for some bizarre reason Chase set up a credit card in her name….
But the truth is looking much more like that yes, she had her identify stolen and needs to call the authorities!
