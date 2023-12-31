Armored Car Driver Keeps Taking Up Multiple Parking Spots, So The Business Gets Satisfying Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve seen this before…
Armored truck drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road and take up all kinds of parking spaces in lots.
Which I guess makes sense due to the nature of the job, but still…it can be annoying.
And the person who wrote this story on Reddit just wasn’t having it anymore!
Check out what they did after they got tired of the antics of a delivery driver.
Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law.
“I worked for a dispensary and we handled a lot of cash, so every morning and sometimes 2-3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive and deliver change or pick up the safe contents.
As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicap parking spots.
There were only 3 for the whole building, yet the morning armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three spots.
This driver wasn’t getting the message.
The morning delivery took the longest, which often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots.
After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem.
His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself.
No problem!
So I did.
The parking enforcement sent two people to our location and when he pulled his van into place as usual across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him and wrote him a total of 5 infractions.
Shortly after we switched companies, which was probably unrelated but I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.”
Let’s see how people responded.
That’ll teach him!
I bet he won’t do that again!
