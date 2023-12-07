Boss Disrespectfully Asks Employee To Cover A Shift But Says She’s Joking. So Employee Maliciously Takes Her At Her Word.
The person who wrote it said they work at a coffee shop in Canada and that their boss’s name is Kathy.
You’re just joking? Great, imma head home.
“My supervisor’s name is Kathy.
So I work at a Canadian coffee chain called Tim Hortons, basically Canadian Dunkin Donuts.
I was about halfway through my shift the other day when Kathy comes up to me while I was busy and says “you’re staying late cuz you owe me a favour” and walked away. Someone had called in and she wanted me to cover part of their shift.
They’d been at it for quite a while.
Now if I stayed late I’d be working 12 hours, and I’m on my 3rd day working out of 5 and had to be up early the next day for another shift. Not to mention I didn’t even owe Kathy anything. The “favour” she’s referring to is when she sent me home early cuz we weren’t busy, which she had to do or she would get in trouble.
They decided to confront Kathy.
Now in Canada an employer can’t force you to stay later like that, so I walked up to Kathy when I had a free moment and said “if you want me to stay later you can ask me properly, I don’t disrespect you so I expect to be given respect in return.”
Kathy gets snippy “oh calm down I was just joking with you.” I was about to fight back, but a lightbulb went off in my head.
I walked away and continued my work. When the people in the next shift started showing up I ran my plan past them and they gave me the go ahead.
It was time to beat her at her own game.
Cue malicious compliance
Instead of staying later, I went home at my normal time. I didn’t stay later as I hadn’t agreed to anything.
Nearly the second I sat down at home I got a call from none other than Kathy.
This was gonna be good!
Me: hello?
Kathy: where are you? I said you were staying late today.
Me: you said you were joking.
Kathy: yea with how I asked, but I figured you needed hours and weren’t gonna say no so I assumed you’d stay.
Me: I can’t I’m busy, this is why you should’ve asked properly. click
Kathy had to cover the shift.
Worst part is I prolly would’ve considered covering it had she just asked me nicely, but I’m a petty *****.”
