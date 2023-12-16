Boss Won’t Pay Travelling Employee When They’re Out Of Town, So They Took 3 Flights In 8 Days And Got A Free Hawaii Vacation
by Matthew Gilligan
Why, oh why, can’t some folks who are in positions of authority just listen to reason and do things the easy way instead of the hard way?
You see it all the time!
And let me tell you that the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page handled things exactly the right way.
In fact, they nailed it!
Take a look at what they had to say, we think you’ll be impressed.
Won’t pay me for days of traveling without work to do? OK!
“To start off, this was one of the best bosses I ever had, but it was a new team and he was learning how to manage a team that traveled 100+ days per year.
I had already been doing similar work for a few years, so I knew the ropes.
Even though the boss was great…. let the silly business decisions begin!
I am based in Seattle. I had 3 events in New York in about an 8 day span. One day for each event.
I asked my boss if I can stay in NY between events, expense the hotel and bill my 8 hours a day.
He said if I’m not working, I can’t bill my hours.
OK. Malicious compliance activated.
These bills added up!
I flew home between each event, billing 12 hours travel time per flight and each flight was double the price I would have spent on the extra hotel nights.
I sent him my expense report and timesheet.
“OK. Next time you can stay and bill your 8 hours plus hotel.”
And it worked out for them!
He never questioned me again.
I even got my Hawaii vacation paid for because coincidently, an event popped up in Hawaii during my vacation that took me half a day to do and I showed him the numbers of my flight and hotel that I booked months before was way cheaper than sending one of my coworkers.
I told him I will work it if he paid for it all (included my friends hotel) and he said yes.”
