‘Call the cops because of my parking? I’l make sure you can never park in front of your house.’
by Matthew Gilligan
The parking wars continue!
Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about!
I’m referring to how people get all bent out of shape when their parking gets messed with so they decide to exact a little bit of revenge.
The person who wrote this story had enough and they told Reddit users how they handled this sticky situation.
Can’t park in my driveway? OK, I’ll block parking in front of your house.
“Many years ago we lived in a rental house in a cul-de-sac. One of the neighbors refused to interact with us because we were only renters while she owned her house.
The neighbors were sticklers about the parking situation.
Whenever anyone parked in front of her house she would demand they move their car because that was her parking spots. Well one weekend we were having a birthday party for our kid. We had to double park cars in our driveway to accommodate the extra vehicles and avoid parking in front of her house.
This meant two of the cars overlapped the sidewalk a little. We’re in a cul-de-sac, kids play in the street all the time so it didn’t block anyone from walking past.
And they weren’t happy so they called the police.
Midway through the party we have a couple cops show up. Our neighbor called them to complain because her daughter couldn’t ride her bike on the sidewalk due to our parking.
She could have easily gone around the cars and the cops agreed it was stupid but technically it was illegal to park on the sidewalk and we’d have to move the cars.
I told them we had issues with the neighbor when we parked in front of her house and they said street parking is public parking and free for anyone as long as the vehicle didn’t remain there for an extended period of time.
Now it was ON!
Cue malicious compliance.
We moved the double parked cars to in front of her house and from then on we always parked at least one of our cars in front of her house even if there was room in our driveway and parked it in such a way to block any other cars from parking in front of her house.”
