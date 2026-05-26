Diner Asks Restaurant Manager to Correct a Bill—Then Panics After Being Told to Deduct the Cash From the Server’s Tip

Some managers care more about protecting the restaurant’s money than treating workers or customers fairly.

This customer and his girlfriend ordered burgers at a TGI Fridays, but the server accidentally brought the wrong item because the menu names sounded almost identical. The mistake only became obvious when the bill arrived with an extra charge for toppings they never ordered.

Fixing the issue should have taken two minutes.

Instead, the manager turned the whole thing into an awkward back and forth about refund fees and how expensive it would supposedly be to rerun the payment.

Then she suggested the the customer just write whatever amount they want to pay on the receipt. And that’s when he really pushed back.

Read on to see exactly how he handled the situation.

Manager suggested customer deduct mistaken price difference from server’s tip This happened when I was the customer. We ordered one thing and something else was given to us. We couldn’t really tell the difference until the bill came and we were charged $4 extra for some extra burger toppings. The two menu items have nearly the same name and the server just misheard (like blaze burger vs glaze burger). When we asked for it to be corrected, the manager was sent over and started being annoying. Asking us if we liked it, as if we are meant to pay for it. “Yeah! It just wasn’t what we ordered.” She left to do the refund and then came back saying it didn’t work.

When, the manager returned, she didn’t want to issue the credit.

Then she tried to guilt trip me about the credit card charges involved in refunding then re-running the charge. And finally she just said to make things easier I can just put whatever total I want on the bottom of the original bill. Essentially she just suggested I stiff the server of his tip so all the money for the mistake goes to the restaurant. I said that is ridiculous and she left to re-run the correct charge. This level of back and forth was embarrassing to my girlfriend, but in the end the server got a 30% tip and the bootlicking manager failed to save the Silver Spring, Maryland, Tech Road TGI Fridays about 60 cents in processing fees. Get outta here with that. #teamserver

Wow! What a crappy thing for a manager to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole situation.

According to this reader, the manager wasted more time than the fee would’ve cost.

For this person, it sounds fishy.

Here’s someone who suggests leaving a review.

Yet another person who explains how it should’ve worked.

This manager completely missed the point.

The server made a simple mistake, and the customer never even seemed upset with him over it. Meanwhile, the manager turned a quick correction into an awkward situation over a few dollars and some processing fees.

And suggesting the customer lower the tip to make up the difference for the restaurant is just ridiculous.

No wonder the customer doubled down and tipped the server well anyway.