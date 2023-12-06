Company Tries To Penalize Man For Not Getting Vacation Approved By Absent Manager
by Trisha Leigh
Different companies have different rules when it comes to asking for time off work. You have to play by those rules if you don’t want to get into trouble.
That said, sometimes you can also use them in your favor.
OP’s boss was off work one day because he had a Super Bowl party the night before. OP needed to ask for some time off, so got the acting supervisor to sign off on it.
So this past Monday was of course the day after the super bowl.
My supervisor had the day off for his birthday because he was planning on partying a lot for the super bowl and didn’t want to come into work on his birthday after celebrating it and the super bowl.
When his boss returned and reviewed the request, they told OP he would get a bad mark if he took the first day of the week, because it wasn’t approved 7 days prior.
Well Monday I requested the next week off (20th-24th) and tried to get the lead man to sign off on it since my supervisor was not here.
I come in Tuesday (valentines day) and find out because it was not signed by a supervisor, if I take Monday the 20th off I will be given an occurrence for taking the day off and not notifying them one week prior.
aka getting it signed on the 13th instead of the 14th…… even though…. I did not have a supervisor in……
He rewrote the request for the four days that were seven days out, but when he realized he was getting penalized for the Monday no matter what, decided to call in.
However, the penalty for not showing up to work or calling out is an occurrence.
So since he had not signed it yet, I asked for it back and threw it away. Grabbed a new sheet out and asked off the 21st-24th.
Now I am using 4 vacation days instead of 5 but I will not be here on the 20th, instead I will take the occurrence and be a no call no show.
I will still be getting a point but saving a vacation day.
I’m curious what Reddit is going to say about this one…
They don’t think OP was petty at all, though.
Not all employers are like this, and their people are way more loyal.
They’re wondering if maybe OP could just call in sick.
This whole story is triggering for folks.
This guy made lemonade out of lemons.
It still tasted a bit sour, though, probably.
