Daughter Kept Slamming Her Bedroom Door And Waking People Up, So Her Mom Removes It Entirely. ‘She slammed it 5 times as hard as she could.’
It drives me INSANE when people slam doors.
I’m talking about bedroom doors, front doors, car doors, ALL doors.
So I can sympathize with the mother who wrote this story on Reddit…and she sounds like she’s pretty fed up with her daughter and her door-slamming ways.
But did she go too far in her response?
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for removing my daughter’s bedroom door because she won’t stop slamming it?
“I (40f) have 3 kids. Maggie (14f), Levi (12m) and Charlie (10m).
Levi and Charlie share a bedroom and Maggie has her own room as the oldest and also only girl.
There’s one issue with Maggie.
Maggie is a great kid. She does her homework, helps with chores without too much complaint, doesn’t bug her little brothers (too) much. The issue is that she will not stop slamming her bedroom door.
When she gets up to use the bathroom at night she slams her bedroom door on her way out and back in. When she gets up in the morning or goes to bed at night she slams it. Pretty much any time she enters or exits her room the door gets slammed.
It’s very disruptive.
And it’s only her door, none of the other doors in the house. It shakes the walls and frequently wakes up everyone else in the house. Her brothers room shares a wall with hers and our bedroom is directly above theirs.
We’ve talked to her about it and asked her very politely to please be more mindful about it because it is disturbing the rest of us but it’s in one ear and out the other. We tried being more forceful about it saying that if she continues to slam her door there will start to be consequences.
They can’t get through to her.
Still nothing changes. It all came to a head the other night when she got up to use the bathroom and all 4 of us were woken up by the slamming. I have to be up at 5am for work and I’ve had enough of the broken sleep and came downstairs and knocked on her door. She opened it and said WHAT?! with such attitude it took a lot of self control not to start yelling.
They gave her a warning.
I told her as calmly as I could that if she slammed that door one more time she was going to come home and find it gone. She proceeded to yell at me to leave her alone and then she slammed it 5 times as hard as she could.
Maggie was in for a big surprise.
Well the next day (Friday) she went to school and my husband and I both had the day off so we took the door off the frame and installed a curtain rod with a nice heavy curtain over the door instead. She came home and freaked the **** out.
She said we’re being emotionally abusive and taking away her right to privacy. She sulked all weekend and won’t talk to us now. My mother says I’m the ******* because I overreacted but she doesn’t have to deal with the house shaking.
I want to add that we completely respect each other’s privacy in our house which is why we hung up a heavy curtain and made sure that we couldn’t see through it or around it. We even put little Velcro pieces on the walls and curtain sides so it stays in place.
Sounds like this is just the beginning…
She still has her physical privacy which she is absolutely entitled to, but can’t slam a piece of fabric. We also have never and still don’t just go into her room unannounced and still knock on the wall to ask permission to enter. We’ve told her we’ll happily put her door back on once she agrees to respect the no slamming rule.
So AITA?”
All she has to do is NOT slam the door.
It’s not that hard!