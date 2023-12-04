Guy Is Allergic to Peanuts, But Boss Tells Him To Handle Them Anyway. So He Maliciously Complies.
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just don’t know how to listen.
And that’s not a good character trait to have!
It leads to a lot of complications AND it sometimes even costs people their jobs.
The woman who wrote this story on Reddit explained that her boyfriend was working at a smoothie shop…
My BF gave himself an allergic reaction to get rid of his boss.
When by BF (Jake) was 19 he had a job at a smoothie shop. He worked with three other people and his boss, we’ll call him Michael.
Jake had one issue at work.
Jake’s one stipulation before getting his job was that he not work with peanut butter since he is allergic. He’ll break out in hives and if ingested his throat will swell. Not bad enough for epiPen but bad enough to need Benadryl.
But his boss wasn’t hearing it.
At this job they made protein balls and it was made with peanut butter. One day during a rush Jake was at the sink when Michael threw a big bowl of leftover peanut butter in it the sink and told Jake to wash it.
Jake argued and told him he can’t touch it and that he’d have a break out. Micheal argued with him and told him to do it. So. Jake being the stubborn guy he is, said ok. Fine!
Uh oh, this didn’t look good.
Roughly five minutes later Jakes hands and arms were covered in hives. So once his arms had visible hives he took a picture and sent it in the work group chat the owners were in saying
“Can someone cover my shift. I’m a tad under the weather” with pictures of his hands.
He walked out before anyone responded. Someone covered his shift and the owners came in with the girl who covered the rest of his shift to yell at Michael.
Michael was in hot water.
The next day the girl told Jake about Michael getting chewed out by the owners. The owners called Jake and apologized for what happened.
And it seems Michael was up to all kinds of shenanigans at work.
Long story short that along with stealing money from the registers and being creepy with the high school girls, Michael was fired.
Jake quit shortly after. Just because.
For people commenting that was stupid and allergic reactions get worse yes he’s well aware. He was a spiteful teen with no sense of self preservation just pettiness, it’s just a little possible *****.
The owners liked him and gave him an espresso machine when he left so he says “it was worth it”.
No. He wouldn’t and won’t do it again.
Don’t ignore people when they tell you they’re allergic to stuff!
It’s serious business!
—————-
