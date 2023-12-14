He Found His Girlfriend’s Revealing Instagram Photos And Accidentally Got Her Fired. Now She Blames Him For Ruining Her Career.
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for Accidentally Ruining My Girlfriend’s Career?
“I’m in a tough spot right now and I’m not sure if I’m the ******* or not.
My girlfriend (27F) (let’s call her Sarah) and I (26M) have been together for three years. She’s always been passionate about her job as a teacher and has worked really hard to build up her career.
He made a discovery.
However, a few weeks ago, I accidentally stumbled upon some photos of Sarah on Instagram that I had never seen before.
They were pictures of her in some very revealing clothing, and some of them were even in her birthday suit.
I was shocked and confronted her about it, and she told me that she used to be a lingerie model before becoming a teacher.
She said she stopped doing it because she didn’t want it to affect her career, and she thought I knew about it already.
And he had to open his mouth…
I didn’t know how to react at first, but eventually, I told a few of my friends about it.
One of my friends is a gossip and ended up telling someone who works at the school where Sarah teaches.
Long story short, the photos somehow got into the hands of the school board, and Sarah was fired for “unprofessional behavior”.
And now things are pretty rough between them.
Sarah is devastated and blames me for ruining her career.
She says that I should have kept my mouth shut and that I betrayed her trust.
I feel terrible about what happened, but I didn’t know that it would lead to this.
AITA for accidentally ruining my girlfriend’s career?”
This reader said he’s an ******* and that he shouldn’t act so clueless.
Another individual wonders if he did this on purpose.
One Reddit user said this guy did it because he’s insecure.
Another Reddit user definitely thinks he did it on purpose.
And this reader said he’s an ******* and they hope she can maybe get her job back.
Wow, this guy really got himself in some hot water.
I bet he feels terrible!
