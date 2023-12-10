Her 8-Year-Old Sister Insists To Eat Like A Dog, So Their Mom Breaks The Habit By Feeding Her Dog Biscuits
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t make a whole lot of predictions like this, but I’m gonna go out on a limb here and guarantee that you’re going to LOVE this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
I say that because it’s lighthearted, relatable, and FUNNY.
It all started with 101 Dalmations…
My sister wanted to eat like a dog so our mom made her eat like our dog.
“My sister was obsessed with 101 Dalmatians and decided that from the moment the film finished, the only way she was going to eat was like a dog.
Their sister was REALLY committed to this.
When I say she ate like I dog I don’t only mean that she lapped up her food with her tongue but also that she would not use any tables or cutlery and she would only eat off the floor, couch or anywhere else our dog felt appropriate eating.
My mom spent DAYS convincing her that this was a terrible idea. Telling her that she should eat at the table with the rest of the family.
Mom finally threw her hands up.
Eventually my mom got sick of this and made a plan.
If my sister wanted to eat like a dog then she was going to really EAT like a dog and I’m sure you can see where this is going.
It was on!
My mom decided that my sister was now only going to be fed dog biscuits for every meal until she figured out that being a dog wasn’t all it was cracked up to be and to my sister’s credit.
She really managed to hold out for a lot longer than I expected for an 8 year old.
And you can probably guess how it all turned out…
She held out for a solid day and a half before she decided that she couldn’t do it anymore.
Anyways, her favourite movie is Aladdin now.”
