Her Niece And Nephew Ripped Her Off, So She Made Sure They Lost Out On A $9 Million Inheritance
by Matthew Gilligan
Nobody likes a thief.
And if you’re anything like me, this story from Reddit is gonna tick you off!
The person who wrote it said that it all started with a nice older lady from church…
Greedy grabbers get exactly what they take.
“Sweet older lady in our church was a retired nurse. Never married, no kids.
Tragedy struck…and some of her family members showed their true colors.
She had a heart attack and while she was in the hospital, her niece and nephew thought she was passing away.
They came and TOOK HER STUFF.
People knew who was behind the theft.
Her apartment was small but she had some very nice crystal and silver, and some lovely antique furniture. When she came home she had no dishes and almost no furniture.
Niece and nephew denied it but the neighbors had seen them carting everything away.
But when it was time for her to go, the niece and nephew got a big surprise.
Several years later, she passed away. Her most recent will, dated after her heart attack, left one dollar each to her niece and nephew.
Everything else went to the church.
Her estate was NINE MILLION DOLLARS.”
Ugh, these people were AWFUL.
Karma is real, people!