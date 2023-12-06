Her Roommate Asked Her To Move Out After She Got Engaged, But She Refuses To Let Her Fiance Take Over Her Lease. – ‘She started cussing me out.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m so glad I never, ever, EVER have to deal with living with a roommate again.
I remember the old days of living with people who I wasn’t too crazy about and it made coming home to my own house a nightmare.
Ugh!
Which brings us to today’s story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!
The woman who wrote it said that she’s lived in her apartment for a while now…
AITA for refusing to move out?
“I 24F have lived in the same apartment for 4 years in this time I’ve had 2 roommates one the first two years I lived here and the second for the rest of the time.
Things have taken a turn for the worse lately.
My current roommate 32F (V) has been great until now. She’s in a long term relationship and over Christmas she got proposed to. Now they want to live together but they both approached me and asked me to let her fiancée take over my lease and for me to find a new place as soon as possible.
She’s not happy about this.
I have a few problems with this I feel like they should find a new place together because I’ve lived here longer. I also told V a few months ago that I spoke to the landlord about once our lease together is up that I’ll be living alone since I can now afford it. At that time she agreed and said that her and her boyfriend would look for a place together.
She tried to plead her case.
I told her this but she said that when they started looking for a new place that everything else was too expensive and it made for sense for me to move out and not her. I refused and told her that she can always ask the landlord if there will be units available for them in our building.
She started cussing me out and has had her fiancé and their friends harassing me about it.
And it seems like no one is on her side.
There’s 4 months left on the lease so I’m just going to ignore them but when I spoke to my mom about it she thinks I should let them have the apartment since they need to start saving for their wedding.”
I have a feeling this isn’t going to end well.
Let’s hope she finds a better situation soon.
