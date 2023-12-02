Her Son’s Girlfriend Made A Crude Remark, So She Kicked Her Out Of The House. ‘I was too disturbed by the visual it put in my head.’
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a wild one.
And you’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about in just a minute…
You only get one chance to make a first impression and the young woman you’re going to meet in this story blew it, in my humble opinion.
And the woman who wrote this story wants to know if she was out of line for throwing the young lady out of her house.
AITA for kicking my son’s girlfriend out of our house?
“My husband (58 M) and I (56 F) recently met my son’s (24 M) girlfriend for the first time. He’s been crazy about her. Apparently they’ve been dating for a year before he decided to have her meet us officially.
What he’s told us about her all seems great: she just got her degree, was enjoying her job, family-oriented, etc., I’m honestly just glad he’s happy with her. My husband and I don’t think he’s ever been this into someone before, so I feel pretty bad about what I did.
They were excited to meet the new girlfriend.
Last weekend, he brought her over for dinner. By now we’d been anticipating meeting her with how much our son has been gushing about her. How perfect she is, that she’s ‘the one’, in his words.
They ring the doorbell. We open the door. She looks exactly like her pictures, which is a great start. My son is grinning ear to ear – another great start.
We invite them in. She accepts my hug and a firm handshake from my husband, and then she opens her mouth:
It didn’t go well…
“I’m the one your son puts his **** in.”
To be frank, I was appalled. I expected my husband to laugh (both he and my son are jokesters, and as annoying as it can be I love it) but THIS was just too much for me.
Maybe I’m reserved, but of all things she could have shared about my son she told us THAT.
One look at my face and my husband knew how much I disapproved.
She was NOT cool with what went down.
Maybe I let my expectations get too high, and it’s unfair to have them, but I reiterate: of all things to say to her boyfriend’s parents – whom she’d never met – she chose THAT?
My son was amused at first but when he noticed my reaction his face dropped.
I felt like he’d sold me the full package, everything he’d always been looking for in a girlfriend. I was too disturbed by the visual it put in my head, and it translated into anger.
I told her to get out, and I wanted to say more about how gross it made me feel but I fortunately left it at that.
She wouldn’t budge.
My son didn’t want to go, insisting I give her another chance, but I was too fed up and uncomfortable by this point. Even my husband, who’s enjoyed his fair share of raunchy jokes, wouldn’t let up.
Now she feels like she might have overreacted.
They left and I immediately felt guilty. This was something my son had really looked forward to and I feel like I took that away over a dumb joke. I tried calling to apologize but he hasn’t responded.
My husband thinks she’s the one who should apologize. I’m considering giving her another chance, but before I do, AITA?”
Here’s what folks had to say about this story.
One person asked the question a lot of us are thinking…
This individual nailed it.
Another Reddit user thinks they know what this was all about.
One individual said she’s NTA but she should give the girlfriend another chance.
And this individual would never have tried something like this.
Do you think she took things a little bit too far?
Inquiring minds want to know…
