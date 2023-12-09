‘I don’t think I can forgive him.’ – Her Fiancé Missed The Birth Of Their Daughter Over An Argument About His Female Best Friend.
I’m not a betting man, but if I was, I’d say that this couple is probably not in it for the long haul.
Which is sad, because now there’s a child involved in the equation.
So is this woman wrong because she won’t forgive her fiancée for what he did?
Read on to get all the details.
AITA for not forgiving my(27) fiance(28) for missing the birth of our daughter?
“My husband’s girl best friend (we’ll call her Madison) has never liked me, for reasons I guess I will never know.
There was some drama on the horizon.
Anyways my fiance (we’ll call him Michael) and I were having a hangout with a little bit of the friends that we shared. It was nearing the end of the night and Madison was the only “friend” left when Madison came out crying with Michael looking angry, (I was around nine months pregnant at the time).
The thing that really caught my attention is when Michael called me a raging **** and a ****. Myself being a hormonal pregnant women started crying at the name calling. I asked through my tears what was going on and he then proceeds to tell me about a text message I sent to Madison.
She had sent a nasty text to Madison.
In the message I told her to **** off and about how Michael and I would not allow her near our child. I will admit that I did send this, but it was taken completely out of context, I only sent this text after the many ****** text messages that she sent me talking about my child and I.
I am biracial.
Her fiancée took some drastic action.
Instead of hearing me out Michael kicked me out of the house that we shared (his name was on the lease). Without arguing I decided to leave not wanting to start anything else, as I was walking out the door I felt a cramp in my lower abdomen. I thought nothing of this because I was not due for another three weeks, when I flinched from the pain Michael told me to stop faking.
She had to get to the hospital in a hurry.
On the way to my mom’s house I felt a gush of water and immediately turned the car around so that I would make it to the hospital.
While driving I took out my phone to call Michael but my call was quickly declined.
At this point I was in to much pain to call anyone else and arrived at the hospital.
I pushed for two hours without an epidural and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Grace Noel.
She was over this jerk.
Giving birth without my fiance by my side was the final straw for me.
I decided to do something and post all the hurtful messages Madison sent me on facebook.
Maybe 45 min-1 hour later Michael calls me asking me if we could talk, I inform him about my whereabouts and he shows up about 42 minutes later.
She’s not sure she can ever get over this.
He has tried to apologize multiple times, but I don’t think I can forgive him.
I went through the pain of pushing out an 8 pound baby by myself all because he chose to believe his best friend without listening to his fiance.
AITA for not wanting to forgive him?”
Yup!
I don’t think this couple is in it for the long haul.
Do you agree?