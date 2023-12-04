‘It was at this moment he knew he messed up.’ Waiter Tries To Charge Them For Coffee They Didn’t Drink, So They Devise A Plan To Politely Get Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
Those who have been in a server’s shoes at some point in their lives usually make the best customers. They understand the pressure and realize that most everyone is trying their best.
OP and her sister were out to a nice and expensive brunch at a restaurant that clearly did crisp business on a weekend morning.
My sister just reminded me about this story, it takes place in 2017. I’m on mobile, forgive any formatting errors, but definitely come at me for spelling mistakes.
She and I were out for brunch and had a lovely time at an upscale rooftop restaurant in the heart of our city. Y’know, the kind with a full setting, cloth napkins, and white tablecloth. The kind where a pancake entrée has the word “melange” and mimosas are $16.
We had a great time even though the service was a little rushed, we get it – Saturday brunch means a lot of tables with a speedy turnover. My sister had been a waitress all through college, we even joked about her applying for the weekend shifts since she’d make great tips.
They enjoyed their food and were ready to give up the table so the waiter could have another one, but when he brought their bill there was a charge for coffee they hadn’t ordered or received.
When it came time to settle the check, we noticed we had been charged for two coffees, which we didn’t order nor receive. While handing the bill back, I ask that they be taken off.
Waiter: Well, you got coffee.
Me: I’m sorry, we actually didn’t. See? Shows him the pristine empty coffee cups
Waiter: No, there’s two coffee cups on the table.
Me: There are coffee cups on every table.
At this point he kind of huffs and rolls his eyes, and says he doesn’t have the authority to remove anything from the bill.
He tried arguing with them, but when they asked to have a manager remove the charge, he said they had gone on break. What’s more, they would need to wait at the hostess stand because people were in line for their table.
Before I can ask for someone who can, he smirks and says the manager on duty just went on break and we’d have to wait 30 minutes for her, but he’d be asking us to wait at the host stand since they need the table.
My sister and I look at each other and we both get the same idea.
The sisters decided maybe they would have that coffee after all, since they had paid for it and all, and took their time enjoying it.
Sister: Well, okay. Guess if we’re being charged for coffee, I’d like a refill.
Me: Oh, for me too. And can you bring cream and sugar?
It was at this moment he knew he messed up. We spent another 20 minutes sipping coffee and keeping him from turning the table.
We asked for refills once, and I asked if they had any raw sugar packets.
He was so steamed by that point that he didn’t even see their credit card waiting to pay the bill.
By the end of it he was pointedly ignoring us. We kinda giggled about it, and I made a very dramatic show of flourishing my card, putting it in the booklet, and setting it upright.
My sister even tried to flag him down but he refused to look in our direction.
That is, until he came over with his manager.
We finished and hung around until he came back with his manager. He was smirking again. Big lips, that guy. I have to say that facial expression stayed with me.
Waiter (sickly sweet): Okay you two, we have a seating time limit to allow our other guests the opportunity to eat with us. Will that be all today?
Me: Well, we’ve been waiting for you to take our check. I was trying to get your attention earlier, but you must have been busy.
I offer him my card and the booklet, and I’ve never seen a human turn red so quickly. He mutters that he’ll be right back and marches off to run it.
They told the manager they’d had a lovely time, mentioned the coffee incident, left a tip, and gave up their table.
While we were waiting, the manager asked us about our experience. We said we both had a great time, and we’d be back, and relayed what happened.
At least we ended up enjoying the coffee.
We paid, left a decent tip, and skedaddled. But it felt good knowing he probably cost himself a ticket’s worth of tips over $9 in coffee.
I think it sounds like a perfect brunch, but what about Reddit?
The top commenter got stuck on one particular detail.
Every former server knows they had options.
But then this story wouldn’t be nearly so satisfying.
They don’t think this guy is going to make it long term.
I have to agree this wasn’t worth arguing about.
Sounds to me like he was just someone who couldn’t admit they were wrong.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad waiter, busy brunch, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, restaurant, revenge, top