Man Claims Cranberry Juice Has A Bunch Of Bugs In It, But People Have Different Explanations

by Matthew Gilligan

Are y’all ready for this?

We sure hope so, because this is kind of a weird one!

A TikTokker named Lenny who calls himself a “surveillance pro” posted a video on TikTok that he called the “Cranberry Juice Challenge.”

The video shows Lenny’s son swishing cranberry juice around in his mouth.

His son then spits the cranberry juice out onto a plate.

Lenny added alcohol to the liquid on the plate and then he claimed that the visible materials on the plate were bugs.

A lot of folks challenged Lenny’s theory and in a comment, he said, “I like all the comments is a ton of people not believing it, and the only one that believes it is the guy making the video.”

Whatever you say, Lenny!

Let’s see what’s going on here…

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer thinks they know what was going on here.

Another TikTokker has a different theory.

And one person thinks you can have some fun with this.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty grossed out.

No more cranberry juice for me!

