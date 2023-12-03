Man Shows Car Wash Managers At Buc-ee’s Make $125,000/Year But Work Environment Is Awful. – ‘It’s true, you can’t sit.’
Buc-ee’s is a gas station/convenience store chain in the southern United States and folks online have been talking about how surprised they are when they learn how much some of the employees make working there.
A man posted a video on TikTok and talked about how shocked he was after reading an advertisement for salary for Buc-ee’s employees.
And one position really blew him away: a car wash manager at Buc-ee’s makes $125,000 a year.
But then he dove into the Buc-ee’s employee reviews on Indeed and he got a dose of reality.
He said that a lot of employees complained about “the work environment itself” and he added, “Just as I thought—trash.”
One of the major complaints heard from employees is that they allegedly only get seven minutes of break times on shifts and they’re not allowed to sit down.
