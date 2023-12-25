Manager Fires Cashier And Loses $30K In Merchandise. – ‘I was not hired to clean up the butcher area’
by Trisha Leigh
There are some people who will happily take on duties as assigned, and other people who outright refuse to do anything at work that they were not hired to do.
Honestly, the difference between them probably boils down to how badly they need to keep the job.
OP was working part time at a grocery store as a cashier to make some extra money.
I was working a 2nd job at our local small grocery and butcher shop , few nights a week to pay for my kids activities.
I was hired as a cashier.
When the butcher quit, management decided that the cashiers could clean up the butcher area in between customers. The bell would alert the manager of customers needing to be checked out, he would page the employees and they would come up front, etc.
The person that did the end of day butcher shop clean-up/sanitizing quit.
So instead of hiring someone for clean up, the owners decided that the cashiers could just do it between customers.
The owner sat at their office ( watching tv and messing around) and when a customer came in ( door bell would ring), they would buzz the phone in the butcher area for the cashier to come check them out.
OP refused to take part in this scenario. The manager told him to do or it he was fired.
When I came in for my shift at 6pm and was told about the new set up, I told them NO.
I was not hired to clean up the butcher area, I was hired to run the register and stock shelves.
The owner then said I would clean the butcher shop or I could consider myself fired and they walked away.
So, OP got their stuff and went home.
I said Fine, I grabbed my things and left.
The manager called a bit later, screaming that the front of the store had been cleaned out since no one was there to check out customers. He had not been aware that OP left after their conversation.
Apparently, the owner thought I had gave in and was in doing the cleaning.
So they buzzed the butcher area when customers came in for about 2 hours before someone told them no one was coming to check them out.
The stores liquor area, cigarettes and scratchers got emptied out.
It was 7:30 and I got a screaming phone call from the owner about how he was calling the police and I was going to get arrested. Yeah, right.
When the police showed up the manager tried to blame OP, but he had CCTV footage showing he was fired.
Owner did call the police, The owner stated he wanted me arrested as an accomplice to the thefts, because I had left.
Cops asked me to come to the store, which I did, and I explained that the owner had fired me, so I went home and the CCTV would prove that fact.
The tape was reviewed, and plain as day, the owner said I was fired.
I estimate they lost about $30.000.00.
Ope.
Isn’t it the boss’s job to pay attention to their employees?
Cleaning the butcher equipment is not child’s play.
Just say no to combined jobs.
This might be the first time someone said no to this manager.
It’s nice this person was there to stand up to bullies.
Y’all, I cannot believe this story.
What a terrible manager, front to back.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, malicious compliance, reddit, top, white text