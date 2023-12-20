Mom Lets Her Daughter Ride Her Pony To School, But Other Kids Pitch A Fit When They Can’t Ride It. – ‘Her mum looked at me with disgust.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve read a ton of stories on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page over the years but I can safely say that I’ve never seen one quite like this before…
Was this mom out of line for letting her daughter ride a pony to school?
AITA for letting my child ride her pony to school?
“My (36f) child (7f) asked if she could ride her pony to school last week.
For context, we have a small paddock attached to our home where we keep 2 horses, one for me and one for my child.
Her daughter usually walks to school.
Every morning before school my child gets all of her pony chores done before we leave and we normally walk to school which takes around 20 minutes.
We live on the outskirts of a fairly populated city where it’s not uncommon to see horses occasionally, but we are by no means in a rural village.
She thought letting her ride her pony to school would be fun.
I agreed to let my daughter ride her pony to school because I thought it was a harmless fun thing to do, and also it gives the pony some exercise as we had evening plans and wouldn’t be riding that evening.
We arrived at the school gates and of course gathered a little bit of a crowd which wasn’t a problem.
The pony is very good and lapped up all the pats and strokes from kids.
One kid basically had to ruin it…
One girl came bounding over from the year above my daughter and started shouting at me saying she wanted to ride.
I politely told her that she couldn’t because she doesn’t have a riding hat and she would have to learn on a safer horse.
And her mom sounded like a real treat.
She immediately started hysterically crying and pleading with her mum saying he wanted to ride. Her mum looked at me with disgust and said “see this is what happens when you have no self awareness and bring a ******* horse to a school” and stormed off dragging her kid with her.
I was a bit taken aback but ignored her, sent my child into school and walked the pony home.
Her friends aren’t on her side, either.
I was talking to my friend this weekend and she said I was in fact the problem and I was blatantly showing off and should have known that this would cause upset and problems.
My response is I turn up to the school gates in jodhpurs and boots regularly so everyone probably knows I have horses, is that showing off too?
All I wanted to do is let my daughter do something a bit silly and fun.
Now I am really overthinking it though and almost feel nervous to do school drop off tomorrow….
So AITA for letting my daughter ride her horse to school?”
