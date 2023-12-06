Night Shift Worker Refuses To Attend An Inconvenient Daytime Work Event And Got Company Policy Changed Forever
They explained that they work at a college.
No written notice? No can do.
“So I work at at a major University in the USA. I run a night crew that works a swing shift.
Every 6 months or so, upper management likes to have some all staff meetings where everyone in our department shows up to listen to them talk about how great they are.
Overall, pretty big waste of time. First one I ever went to, I was forced to go by my previous supervisor. I had to be there at 10 am for a 90 minute meeting.
These meetings really messed up their schedule.
My normal start time was 4 pm so this was a HUGE inconvenience. The next year, that Supervisor had left and I was the new Supervisor. I knew another meeting was coming because I had received several emails about it.
So they decided to read the fine print.
However, I had read the contract and it’s required that any temporary shift change requires 48 hours written notice. So I decide to say nothing.
Finally, less than 24 hours before the event, we finally receive our notice. I immediately reply saying that they failed to give us 48 hours notice and we would not be attending.
My manager was initially upset because I didn’t say anything earlier. I informed him that wasn’t my job and pointed to the contract. He eventually gave in and said, “Fine, you don’t have to come. Next time we will give you more notice.”
They weren’t done yet.
However, I decided to make this a larger issue. I spoke to the Director, who was also upset we wouldn’t be attending. So, I offered that we could do a smaller event for the night crew. Long story short, ever since then we now have a separate event at night.
And they weren’t alone!
Turns out there is far more than just our shop. There are several other groups, including custodians who also don’t have to adjust their shifts. I never intended it to be that far reaching, but that simple rule saved us a ton of heartache.
No one thinks about the night crew lol.”
